Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton early Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at 2:21 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Officers said a vehicle crashed into a pole in the area and the driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Roads were closed in the area as officials investigated.

Hydro crews also went to the scene to make repairs.

