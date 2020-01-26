Toronto heads to Nashville for non-conference showdown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-7, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Toronto in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 11-9-4 at home. Nashville ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 16.

The Maple Leafs are 13-11-0 on the road. Toronto ranks fourth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg leads the Predators with 16 goals and has collected 32 points. Roman Josi has collected 12 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 34 total assists and has recorded 47 points. Auston Matthews has scored 10 goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.