World

4 dead, 5 injured after explosion at motel in South Korea

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 25, 2020 10:22 am
Updated January 25, 2020 10:24 am
Four people were killed and five others were injured on Saturday in an explosion at a motel in eastern South Korea.

Kim Dong-woo, an official from the fire department in the coastal city of Donghae, said the explosion occurred on the second floor of the motel where seven guests were using a gas stove to grill meat.

He said four people inside the room were killed and the other three were seriously injured. The explosion also caused minor injuries to two other guests who were in different rooms.

Kim said officials are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

Officials did not provide the personal details of those who were killed or injured.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
South KoreaKoreaexplosion south koreakorea motel explosionkorea newsouth korea explosionsouth korea newssouth korean motelsouth korean motel explosion
