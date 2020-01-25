Menu

WHL Roundup: Friday, January 24, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 1:12 am

SASKATOON – Tristen Robins scored a hat trick, including the winning goal five minutes into the third period, to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-5 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Kyle Crnkovic had a goal and four assists for Saskatoon (23-18-3) and Riley McKay and Chase Wouters also scored. Martin Fasko-Rudas chipped in with three assists.

Nick McCarry, Corson Hopwo, Baxter Anderson, James Hamblin and Daniel Baker scored for the Tigers (29-14-2).

Blades goaltender Koen MacInnes stopped 28 shots.

Garin Bjorklund started in the Medicine Hat net, allowing five goals on 31 shots through 41:55. Mads Sogaard stopped 4-of-5 attempts the rest of the way.

WHEAT KINGS 6 ROYALS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Luka Burzan scored twice and Jiri Patera stopped 45 shots as the Wheat Kings (25-17-3) doubled up Victoria (25-16-3).

HURRICANES 7 PATS 2

REGINA — Oliver Okuliar scored two goals and assisted on two more, and Dylan Cozens and Alex Cotton each contributed two goals and a helper to lift Lethbridge (28-11-7) over the Pats (13-26-5).

WARRIORS 5 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Owen Hardy, Martin Lang and Cayde Augustine had a goal and an assist apiece and Boston Bilous made 40 saves to lead Moose Jaw (12-28-2) over the Broncos (9-31-4).

RAIDERS 3 OIL KINGS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Watts’s goal midway through the third period stood as the winner as the Raiders (24-14-8) held off Edmonton (31-8-9).

BLAZERS 3 COUGARS 0

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dylan Garand made 27 saves and Josh Pillar scored twice as Kamloops (31-11-3) blanked the Cougars (12-25-7) to collect its ninth consecutive victory.

WINTERHAWKS 8 AMERICANS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Jarvis had two goals and three assists and Jaydon Dureau scored once and tacked on three helpers to power the Winterhawks (34-6-5) over Tri-City (14-24-5) to extend their point streak to 19 straight games.

ROCKETS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Matthew Wedman scored the winner 3:58 into overtime to lift the Rockets (22-20-3) past Seattle (18-22-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
