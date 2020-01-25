Londoners invited to celebrate Australia Day while raising money for bushfires

Send this page to someone via email

London locals are invited to celebrate Australia Day with a great night of music, all for a good cause.

The Australia Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert is set to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Palasad SocialBowl (777 Adelaide St. N.).

All of the proceeds will go towards addressing the devastating damage caused by the bushfires in Australia.

“[The fires] are beyond catastrophic, and it’s wonderful to see people [across Canada] do amazing things to help out,” said Dani Faucher, one of the event organizers.

Speaking with Mike Stubbs on Friday’s edition of London Live on 980 CFPL, the Australia-born Londoner recounted the bushfires that she experienced first-hand as a child.

“I grew up… in a farm surrounded by a dense bush,” Faucher explained.

“I’ve seen bushfires come through the trees across and towards the house, and we’ve been evacuated out.”

The burning bushfires have heavily impacted Faucher and a few other Australians in the city, which led them to come up with an idea to do something to help while inviting the community to celebrate their nation’s birthday alongside them.

“There are a whole pile of musicians coming together, and all donating their time… There’s an excellent silent auction, and all donations are going to… the National Bushfire Disaster Appeal and the South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management.”

The show is an all-ages event.

Admission is by donation, but a minimum of $10 per person is suggested.