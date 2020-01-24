Ride-hailing 101: What you need to know to ride Uber and Lyft in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official, the ride-hailing rubber has hit the road in parts of Metro Vancouver with the launch of Uber and Lyft on Friday.

The region is the last major city in North America to get the service, and as a result, many residents may be unfamiliar with how it works.

Here’s a basic guide on how the services work, along with some specific information on how they will operate in the region.

Getting started

Before you can hail a ride with Lyft or Uber, you’ll need to download the app, either from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Users will need to enter valid a credit card number into the app before they can use it.

From there, punch in your destination, select the type of vehicle you want, and where you need to be picked up from.

The app will show you the cost of your ride before you approve it.

Areas of service

Both Uber and Lyft have provincial authorization to work in the entirety of “Region 1,” which includes Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Squamish-Lillooet corridor.

But the companies are initially launching with very different areas of service.

Uber

Uber has launched with the larger coverage area of the two companies.

The entirety of the City of Vancouver and UBC, the City of Richmond, Burnaby, New Westminster and the Tri-Cities are within its coverage area.

Virtually all of North Vancouver is covered, as is a large portion of Surrey and Delta and about half of of West Vancouver.

Uber’s initial service area. Uber

Lyft

Lyft is launching with a much smaller service area that includes what the company is calling the “core of Vancouver.”

Service in Vancouver will be bounded by Dunbar Street in the west, 41st Avenue in the south and Victoria Drive in the east.

The company will also pick up at the PNE fairgrounds and the Vancouver International Airport.

Lyft’s initial service area. Lyft

Base fares

Uber

Booking fee — $2

Base fare — $2.50

Per km — $0.70

Per min. — $0.33

Lyft

Minimum fare — $5

Base fare — $2.50

Service fee — $2.50

Per km — $0.65

Per min. — $0.33

Taxi

Flag rate — $3.37

Per km — $1.93

Per min. — $0.57

Airport and ferries

Vancouver International Airport

YVR has limited ride-hailing pickups from both companies to three specific areas. “Ride App” signs are posted in the designated pickup areas.

Passengers hailing a ride can pick it up at:

International Arrivals, Level 2

Domestic Arrivals, Level 2

South Terminal

Drivers are stationed in a separate waiting area, and passengers are asked to collect all of their luggage before booking a ride.

There are no specific drop-off points for ride-hailing vehicles. Passengers can be dropped off at any permitted unloading area at the airport.

BC Ferries

Both Horseshoe Bay and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal are outside of the Lyft and and Uber service area for pickups.

The company says it would welcome the service at both Metro Vancouver terminals.

When service expands, it says vehicles would use the regular pick-up and drop-off areas.

Driving for Uber or Lyft

You can see full Vancouver driver requirements for Uber here and Lyft here.

Here are the key requirements would-be drivers will need to meet.