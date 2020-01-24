Menu

Crime

Richmond stabbing sends male to hospital in stable condition

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 24, 2020 3:23 am
.
. Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital Thursday night.

Police received the call at about 8 p.m. concerning a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 3500 block of Francis Road in Richmond.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

He was admitted to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an altercation occurred between two individuals who are known to each other, adding there is no threat to the public.

No word on whether a suspect has been located.

