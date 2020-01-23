Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after pickup truck driver killed in central Alberta crash

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 10:58 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 11:01 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The 27-year-old driver of a pickup truck died after the vehicle collided with a semi-truck west of Red Deer on Thursday, according to RCMP.

Officers with the Blackfalds RCMP detachment and other emergency workers responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail at 11:31 a.m., police said in a news release.

RCMP said the semi-truck was headed west on Highway 11 when it collided with the pickup truck that was headed south on Burnt Lake Trail.

The pickup truck driver, whom police said was from Red Deer, was pronounced dead, but the 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck, who was from Eckville, was not hurt.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene for several hours but all affected roads have since reopened.

Police said an investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

