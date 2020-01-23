You can own a piece of iconic Montreal punk rock venue Katacombes

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal punk venue Katacombes may have closed its doors, but you can have a piece of its iconic decor to remind you of the good old days in your home forever.

The venue is auctioning its inventory this weekend.

“Katacombes is selling all [its] stuff come check it out,” the late music venue wrote on Facebook.

Katacombes is auctioning its inventory. Thursday January 23rd, 2020. Courtesy: La Maison des Encans

Among the items up for grabs are a table in the shape of a coffin, metal skulls, chains and multiple mural appliques.

They’re also auctioning musical equipment, fridges and furniture.

Katacombes had been around for 13 years and was host to many local and international punk bands.

The well-known underground music venue closed on Dec. 31, 2019, citing financial issues.

Katacombes is auctioning its inventory. Thursday January 23rd, 2020. Courtesy: La Maison des Encans

“One of the reasons is that it’s super expensive now downtown and the city taxes are super high,” their farewell Facebook post read.

The auction will take place Jan. 25 from noon until 5:00 p.m at Katacombes.

You can also bid on the available items online.

