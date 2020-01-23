Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Charles Nelson, trade Jordan Robinson

Send this page to someone via email

With free agency less than three weeks away, it’s a race against the clock for the Canadian Football League’s nine general managers.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed another pending free agent on Thursday in receiver/kick returner Charles Nelson.

Nelson agreed to a two-year extension after two seasons in the blue and gold.

Nelson appeared in just four games last season because of a season-ending injury. The 24-year-old had 19 punt returns for 231 yards, and another 10 kickoff returns for 202 yards before he was hurt.

He played just one game in the 2018 season.

The Bombers also announced they completed a trade. The club sent running back Jordan Robinson to the Edmonton Eskimos just a day after they signed him to a new contract.

In return, the Bombers received the rights to an unnamed negotiation list player.

Robinson finished the 2019 season on the Bombers practice roster, but originally broke into the league with the Eskies, appearing in 10 games in the green and gold over the last two seasons.

CFL free agency opens on Feb. 11. The Bombers still have 16 more players on expiring contracts, including all of their top three quarterbacks.

