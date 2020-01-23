Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for 16-year-old girl missing for a month

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 2:53 pm
Kingston police are looking for Mackayla Carrigg, a 16-year-old who was last seen a month ago at a Kingston motel.
Kingston police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen at a downtown motel.

Police say Mackayla Carrigg was last seen on Dec. 21 at a motel in the city’s downtown area.

READ MORE: 2 missing teens found: Kingston police

Her family reported her missing to police on Jan. 12.

Police say Carrigg is known to frequent the Bayridge area in Kingston’s west end as well as Virginia Street in Kingston’s north end.

She is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with a medium athletic build. She has dark brown or possibly dyed black, shoulder-length hair with brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Carrigg’s whereabouts to contact Det. Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

