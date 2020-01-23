London, Ont., woman charged after St. Thomas Airbnb owner assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London woman, 27, is facing charges after St. Thomas police were called to a disturbance outside of an Airbnb unit.

According to police, a man and woman were leaving the unit at roughly 1 p.m. Monday when an argument began with the woman who owned the unit over the rental agreement.

Police say the woman struck the owner in the face, “causing her glasses to break.”

The guests reportedly left before police arrived.

Police did not report where in the city the incident occurred, but the investigation has since resulted in police charging the London woman with assault and breach of release conditions.

