Crime

London, Ont., woman charged after St. Thomas Airbnb owner assaulted: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 23, 2020 2:05 pm
Police have laid charges against a London woman in connection with the incident.
Police have laid charges against a London woman in connection with the incident. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

A London woman, 27, is facing charges after St. Thomas police were called to a disturbance outside of an Airbnb unit.

According to police, a man and woman were leaving the unit at roughly 1 p.m. Monday when an argument began with the woman who owned the unit over the rental agreement.

Police say the woman struck the owner in the face, “causing her glasses to break.”

The guests reportedly left before police arrived.

Police did not report where in the city the incident occurred, but the investigation has since resulted in police charging the London woman with assault and breach of release conditions.

