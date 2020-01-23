One of Quebec’s 10 most wanted arrested in United States after 17 years on the lam

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say one of the 10 most wanted criminals in Quebec has been arrested in the United States after 17 years on the lam.

An international arrest warrant was issued for Parthasarthie Kapoor, 47, in connection with a string of sexual assaults and child pornography charges.

Kapoor was arrested on Monday at Newark Airport as he was waiting to fly to India, his home country.

Police say Kapoor appeared at a court in New Jersey and he remains in U.S. custody until he can be extradited to Canada.

The suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted five victims in Montreal from 1998 to 2003.

Police say Kapoor targeted young boys between the ages of seven and 14, lured them to his home and then sexually assaulted them.

