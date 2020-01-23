Halifax police refer incident that left teen injured to police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they have referred an incident that left a 17-year-old with an injured arm to the province’s police watchdog for review.

Police say they were called to a dispute inside a residence on Sinclair Street in Dartmouth at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The owners of the home reportedly wished to have a 17-year-old youth who was known to them removed the property.

As officers attempted to find a place for the youth to go, the teen’s behaviour escalated, police said.

The 17-year-old then allegedly assaulted the homeowner and damaged property.

Officers placed the teen under arrest and during a brief struggle the youth sustained an injury to their arm.

The youth was taken to hospital for treatment and Halifax police say they have now referred the incident to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) for review.