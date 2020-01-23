Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 1:42 am

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Dylan Cozens recorded his first hat trick of the season and added an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Cozens, who helped Canada win gold at the world junior hockey championship earlier this month, now has five career WHL hat tricks including playoffs.

Oliver Okuliar, with a pair of goals, Justin Hall and Ty Nash supplied the rest of the offence for Lethbridge (27-11-7), which has won 10 of its last 14 games.

Cade Hayes replied with the lone goal for Moose Jaw (11-28-2), which lost its seven straight game.

Bryan Thomson made 23 saves for the Hurricanes.

Brock Gould turned aside 45-of-52 shots in defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hurricanes converted on 3-of-4 opportunities with the man advantage, while the Warriors went 0 for 1 on the power play.

OIL KINGS 5 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Riley Sawchuk, Scott Atkinson and Matthew Robertson each recorded a goal and an assist as the Oil Kings (31-7-9) extended their point streak to nine games with a win against Swift Current (9-30-4).

CHIEFS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eli Zummack scored the winner at 2:07 in overtime, Adam Beckman scored his league-leading 34th of the season and Lukas Parik turned aside 32-of-34 shots in Spokane’s (24-15-5) narrow victory over Everett (29-11-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.