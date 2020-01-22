Kingston police looking for suspect who allegedly stole from fitness clothing store

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a woman who they say stole up to $1,000 in merchandise from a downtown clothing store.

Officers were called to 270 Princess St., the address for the Lululemon in the downtown core, on Jan. 17 following a theft from the store.

READ MORE: Brockville police investigating doll theft from storage locker

Police say she grabbed a stack of clothing, then simply walked past the cashier and out the door without paying.

The woman was last seen by security cameras heading towards Queen Street on Clergy Street.

She was accompanied by a man who did not enter the store, police say.

The woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, five-feet, four-inches tall, with blonde hair and a thin to medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

She was wearing a black Canada Goose coat with dark pants and black running shoes at the time of the alleged theft.

READ MORE: Kingston police charge man after theft of jacket from downtown church

Her male companion was described as Caucasian, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with distinctive white striping, blue jeans and black high top shoes or boots.

Kingston police Kingston police

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Const. Groenewegen at 613-549-4660 ext. 6328 or via email at sgroenewegen@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.