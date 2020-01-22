‘All clear’ given after Surrey gas leak prompts evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP has given the all clear, after a gas leak in South Newton forced a brief evacuation of homes and businesses.

Police began warning people to keep away from the area of 120th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey due to a gas leak around 10:45 a.m.

Police said the origin of the leak appears to be a restaurant.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated in north London neighbourhood following gas leak

FortisBC confirmed its crews were on site at 120th Street to investigate the leak, and said the evacuations were a precaution to ensure public safety.

“The next step is to make any necessary repairs,” said the company in an email.

“FortisBC assures the public that we are committed to ensuring the highest level of safety and we take all possible steps to ensure our infrastructure and surrounding areas are well protected.”

Story continues below advertisement

Around 11:30 a.m., police said the leak had bean dealt with, and that all blocked off areas had been reopened.

1:32 What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning