At least 2 cats dead after fire damages house in Dieppe, N.B.

At least two cats have died after a two-storey house with two apartments caught fire on Wednesday morning in Dieppe, New Brunswick, according to Dieppe Fire District.

Dieppe Fire District Chief Marc Cormier said the fire on Harold Street was reported by the tenants around 8:45 a.m.

He said approximately 15 firefighters arrived on scene, where it took them 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

“There was a tenant upstairs that was assisted outside by firefighters and then there was a tenant on the main floor of the building in the back,” Cormier said.

He said there were no injuries from the fire, but at least two cats died.

“It’s not clear right now how many there was, but it was over 10 and two of them were lost,” said Cormier.

He said that the house on the main level suffered significant damage while the upper-level unit sustained smoke damage.

A couple from the ground-floor unit where the fire began and a woman from the second-storey apartment are staying with relatives and friends for now and have been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like food, clothing, transportation and some other basics.

“We suspect that the tenant upstairs will be able to save her contents, but on the main floor, it looks to be a total mess,” said Cormier.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.