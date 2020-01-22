Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man loses $5,500 after purchasing stolen SUV on Kijiji: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:22 am
A man lost $5,500 after purchasing an SUV on Kijiji that had been reported stolen, police say.
A man lost $5,500 after purchasing an SUV on Kijiji that had been reported stolen, police say. Global News / File

Guelph police are releasing some tips and reminders for the public after they say a man lost $5,500 by purchasing a stolen SUV on Kijiji.

According to police, a 2009 Toyota Rav 4 was reported stolen from an address in Kitchener on Monday and then immediately posted for sale on the ad service website for $6,500.

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society rescues cat from 10-foot-deep window well during snowstorm

Police say the seller and the man from Guelph met in Kitchener for a test drive, and the SUV was reportedly sold for $5,500 cash.

But when the new owner tried to transfer the ownership at the Service Ontario office in Guelph on Tuesday, it was discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen the day before.

Unfortunately for the man, police say the vehicle was seized and returned to its rightful owner, and he was out $5,500.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary driver upset with BMW after he says engine seized following visit to dealership
Calgary driver upset with BMW after he says engine seized following visit to dealership

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7509. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers on its website.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing Guelph security guard appears in court

Guelph police are urging the public to follow the recommendations on Service Ontario’s website when it comes to buying a used vehicle in the province.

Some simple tips include checking the vehicle’s history and maintenance records and making sure the VIN number on the vehicle matches the one on the owner’s permit.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeKijijiOnline ScamStolen SUVGuelph stolen SUV soldKijiji crimeKitchener stolen SUV soldStolen SUV for sale
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.