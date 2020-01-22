Guelph man loses $5,500 after purchasing stolen SUV on Kijiji: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are releasing some tips and reminders for the public after they say a man lost $5,500 by purchasing a stolen SUV on Kijiji.

According to police, a 2009 Toyota Rav 4 was reported stolen from an address in Kitchener on Monday and then immediately posted for sale on the ad service website for $6,500.

Police say the seller and the man from Guelph met in Kitchener for a test drive, and the SUV was reportedly sold for $5,500 cash.

But when the new owner tried to transfer the ownership at the Service Ontario office in Guelph on Tuesday, it was discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen the day before.

Unfortunately for the man, police say the vehicle was seized and returned to its rightful owner, and he was out $5,500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7509. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers on its website.

Guelph police are urging the public to follow the recommendations on Service Ontario’s website when it comes to buying a used vehicle in the province.

Some simple tips include checking the vehicle’s history and maintenance records and making sure the VIN number on the vehicle matches the one on the owner’s permit.