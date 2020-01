Send this page to someone via email

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit on Ness Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police said the person was hit just before 7 a.m. and they shut down the intersection of Ness Avenue and Thompson Drive, just outside of Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

Police confirmed the person was in stable condition at 9:30 a.m., and the road was re-opened.

Ness is now back open in both directions. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 22, 2020

