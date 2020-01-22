Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

VPD seeking missing senior with dementia

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 22, 2020 3:24 am
.
. VPD

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man with dementia.

Tao Ping Lee was last seen January 21st at 11 a.m. near Victoria Drive and East 43rd Avenue.

Mr. Lee is Asian, 5’3” with a medium build and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, shoes that are too big for him and possibly a hat.

Mr. Lee speaks Cantonese, and does not speak English.  He frequents Chinatown, and may appear lost or confused.

Anyone who sees Tao Lee is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingDementiaVancouver Police DepartmentSeniorVictoria DriveEast 43rd AvenueTao Ping Lee
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.