VPD seeking missing senior with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man with dementia.

Tao Ping Lee was last seen January 21st at 11 a.m. near Victoria Drive and East 43rd Avenue.

Mr. Lee is Asian, 5’3” with a medium build and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, shoes that are too big for him and possibly a hat.

Mr. Lee speaks Cantonese, and does not speak English. He frequents Chinatown, and may appear lost or confused.

Anyone who sees Tao Lee is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

Story continues below advertisement