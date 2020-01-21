RCMP investigating hit-and-run into Canada Post building in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle crashed into the Canada Post office in Saint-Léonard, N.B. before the driver fled the scene.

The Mounties say that at approximately 1:15 p.m., on Monday, officers were called to a collision.

A red vehicle had reportedly crashed into the Canada Post office on Rue Principale.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled.

No one in the building was injured as a result of the crash, although the structure was damaged.

0:33 Woman injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough Woman injured in 2-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information about the driver to call them at 506-473-3137 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement