Crime

RCMP investigating hit-and-run into Canada Post building in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 8:21 pm
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017.
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle crashed into the Canada Post office in Saint-Léonard, N.B. before the driver fled the scene.

The Mounties say that at approximately 1:15 p.m., on Monday, officers were called to a collision.

A red vehicle had reportedly crashed into the Canada Post office on Rue Principale.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled.

No one in the building was injured as a result of the crash, although the structure was damaged.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information about the driver to call them at 506-473-3137 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

