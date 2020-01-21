Person critically injured after stabbing in east-end Toronto

A person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Tuesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Manse Road near Lawrence Avenue East, east of Morningside Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m.
A Toronto police spokesperson said the victim was stabbed in the stomach.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the patient, who was described as a “young adult,” was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said the male suspect took off on foot after the incident.
The accused was described by officers as being around five-foot-six and having short, black hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing black clothing.
