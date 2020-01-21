Menu

Crime

Peel police say man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 2:38 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 3:24 pm
Peel police on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Peel police on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon. John Hanley/Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road South just before 1p.m.

Emergency services transported the man to trauma centre.

READ MORE: Teen dead after daylight shooting in east-end Toronto, person in custody

Police said a home in the area, thought to be involved in the shooting, was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no information on suspects at this time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policepeel policeMississauga shooting
