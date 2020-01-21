Peel police say man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road South just before 1p.m.

Emergency services transported the man to trauma centre.

Police said a home in the area, thought to be involved in the shooting, was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no information on suspects at this time.

