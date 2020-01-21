Peel police say man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road South just before 1p.m.
Emergency services transported the man to trauma centre.
Police said a home in the area, thought to be involved in the shooting, was cleared.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no information on suspects at this time.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS