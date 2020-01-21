Menu

Crime

Girl, 16, propositioned by bandana-wearing man: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 2:55 pm
Guelph police say a 16-year-old girl was reportedly propositioned by a man Monday morning.
Guelph police say a 16-year-old girl was reportedly propositioned by a man Monday morning. Matt Carty / File / Global News

Guelph police say officers are looking for a man that reportedly propositioned a 16-year-old girl in the city’s northeast end on Monday morning.

According to a news release, the teenager was walking on Pleasant Road at around 8:45 a.m. when she was approached by a man and “propositioned in a sexual manner.”

The girl walked away and contacted police.

Police said the man could be around 40 years old and had a slender build. He was also walking with limp and wearing a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7444.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

