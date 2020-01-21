New Brunswick milk prices to increase on Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says the minimum price consumers will pay for white milk is set to increase next month.

Starting on Feb. 1, 2019, the minimum price of white milk will increase by three cents per litre.

The commission says they determined the price adjustment was necessary to cover the increased cost of dairy production for items such as feed, machinery and equipment repairs and hired labour.

READ MORE: Milk can cost $2 more in New Brunswick compared to neighbouring Nova Scotia

The organization says they are attempting to balance the interests of producers processors and consumers as they set milk prices in the province.

The commission stressed that pricing under the New Brunswick School Milk Program will remain unchanged for the current school year.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Review challenges current Canadian guidelines for youth milk consumption Review challenges current Canadian guidelines for youth milk consumption

“New Brunswick dairy producers and processors supply about one million litres of milk to students in kindergarten to Grade 12 each year,” said commission chair Bob Shannon.

“I thank the dairy producers and processors for their continued financial support of the New Brunswick School Milk Program. These subsidies ensure children have access to nutritious, high-quality milk, which is essential to their development.”

The commission says that dairy producers and processors subsidize the program by approximately $800,000 a year.