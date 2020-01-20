Burlington’s Shane Wright buries overtime winner as Kingston beats Hamilton Bulldogs

It was not a case of better late than never for the Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday night in Kingston.
Shane Wright scored 38 seconds into overtime as the Frontenacs edged the Dogs 2-1.
The matchup took place three days after their game at Leon’s Centre was postponed because of a broken down ice machine.
Jan Mysak scored his first Ontario Hockey League goal in just his second career game after capitalizing on a passing play from Cameron Supryka and Michael Renwick.
The Fronts evened the score at 1-1 when Jake Murray buried a cross-ice pass at the top of the crease behind Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini.
Midway through the third period, the officiating crew went to video review and handed Hamilton defenceman Nathan Staios a double minor for high sticking but the Bulldogs killed off Kingston’s four-minute man advantage.
The Bulldogs, losers of their last three games, next play Friday night on CHML when Hamilton visits the London Knights.
