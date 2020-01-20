Burlington’s Shane Wright buries overtime winner as Kingston beats Hamilton Bulldogs

Send this page to someone via email

It was not a case of better late than never for the Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday night in Kingston.

Shane Wright scored 38 seconds into overtime as the Frontenacs edged the Dogs 2-1.

The matchup took place three days after their game at Leon’s Centre was postponed because of a broken down ice machine.

Jan Mysak scored his first Ontario Hockey League goal in just his second career game after capitalizing on a passing play from Cameron Supryka and Michael Renwick.

The Fronts evened the score at 1-1 when Jake Murray buried a cross-ice pass at the top of the crease behind Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini.

Not the ending we were hoping for. 😔 The Dogs are back in action Friday night in London! #GoHAM pic.twitter.com/NqDehPKSoQ — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) January 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Midway through the third period, the officiating crew went to video review and handed Hamilton defenceman Nathan Staios a double minor for high sticking but the Bulldogs killed off Kingston’s four-minute man advantage.

The Bulldogs, losers of their last three games, next play Friday night on CHML when Hamilton visits the London Knights.