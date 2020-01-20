Menu

Man in serious condition after being struck by TransLink bus in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 6:35 pm
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a TransLink bus Monday morning.
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a TransLink bus on Monday morning.

According to Burnaby RCMP, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Imperial Avenue near Royal Oak Avenue.

Police said it was dark at the time and the man was wearing dark clothing. It was not immediately clear if the collision happened at a marked crossing.

Images from the scene showed a crack in the driver’s side windshield of the bus.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

TransLink referred questions to police.

