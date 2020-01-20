Man in serious condition after being struck by TransLink bus in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a TransLink bus on Monday morning.

According to Burnaby RCMP, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Imperial Avenue near Royal Oak Avenue.

READ MORE: Man struck by bus after altercation in Burnaby declared neurologically dead

Police said it was dark at the time and the man was wearing dark clothing. It was not immediately clear if the collision happened at a marked crossing.

Images from the scene showed a crack in the driver’s side windshield of the bus.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by bus in Fort McMurray

Police say the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

TransLink referred questions to police.

1:30 Female pedestrian struck and killed by TTC bus at Bloor and Sherbourne Female pedestrian struck and killed by TTC bus at Bloor and Sherbourne

Story continues below advertisement