Canada

English Montreal School Board parents, students and staff to learn fate of east-end schools

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:26 pm
The English Montreal School Board is considering four proposals.
The English Montreal School Board is considering four proposals. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) will render its decision on proposed mergers and closures for schools in the city’s east end for the upcoming academic year.

Marlene Jennings, a former Liberal MP who was appointed as head of the trusteeship of the school board, presided over consultations last week. She is expected to present her decisions at a special meeting on Monday night.

The EMSB’s long-range planning committee put forth four different proposals for next fall, including merging General Vanier Elementary School with another school in Saint-Leonard.

READ MORE: English Montreal School Board begins hearings on proposed mergers, closures for east-end schools

As part of its proposals, the school board is also considering permanently merging John Paul I Junior High School with Laurier Macdonald High School. The latter’s building was handed over to the Pointe-de-l’Île school board last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Another idea is to merge St. Dorothy Elementary School in Saint-Michel and Our Lady of Pompei Elementary School in Ahuntsic — two schools with low enrollment — into one of the two facilities.

The EMSB is also considering moving Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North to a new building.

READ MORE: Quebec to hand over 2 EMSB schools to overcrowded French board

The special meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. at the EMSB’s headquarters, comes after the school board held consultations last week with several parties including parent committees, unions and staff members.

Last year, the EMSB was forced by the Quebec government to give up two of its facilities to the overcrowded Pointe-de-l’Île school board after a months-long debate on how to accommodate its dire need for extra space.

At the time, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said he could not leave students at the French-language school board with no place to go.

Quebec government places EMSB under trusteeship
Quebec government places EMSB under trusteeship

— With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EMSBEnglish Montreal School BoardMontreal NorthSaint-LeonardMarlene JenningsJohn Paul I Junior High SchoolEast end MontrealGeneral Vanier Elementary SchoolEMSB major school changemontreal anglophonesSt. Dorothy Elementary SchoolAnglophone montrealers
