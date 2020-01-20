Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road just after 2 p.m.

Peel paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating. It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

Northbound Dixie is closed.

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

-Call in at 2:04pm

-In the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road

-Pedestrian struck, transported to trauma centre

-Male has been pronounced at the hospital

-Northbound Dixie will be closed

-MCB will be invetigating pic.twitter.com/aAQLaJjbQi — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 20, 2020

