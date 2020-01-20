Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road just after 2 p.m.
Peel paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating. It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.
Northbound Dixie is closed.
