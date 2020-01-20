Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:48 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road just after 2 p.m.

Peel paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating. It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

Northbound Dixie is closed.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policepeel policePedestrian StruckFatal Pedestrian StruckMississauga pedestrian struckmajor collisions bureauFatal Pedestrian Struck Mississauga
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.