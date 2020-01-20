Menu

January 25 – Heart Fit Clinic

By 630CHED
Posted January 20, 2020 1:13 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 1:16 pm
Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.
Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Every 7 minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. That’s 206 people dying from cardiovascular disease and stroke every day.

The Heart Fit Clinic comprises of comprehensive, non-invasive cardiovascular assessments that looks at risk factors generally NOT tested at your physicians’ office.

They help patients discover their underlying risk factors for heart disease and help them make changes to reduce their risk.

Invest in your health, invest in yourself!

Book your complimentary consultation today by calling 780-733-1233.

