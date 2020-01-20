Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: warmer days come with mixed precipitation

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 1:47 pm
There is a chance of rain and snow during the day on Tuesday.
There is a chance of rain and snow during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Cold Arctic air got carved out of the Okanagan over the weekend, making way for a warm-up with some precipitation for the week ahead.

Misty conditions kicked off the week Monday morning with temperatures around -2 degrees with a few flurries in some areas with clouds lingering across the region into the remainder of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

After making it up above freezing Monday afternoon, the mercury dips back below zero by a few degrees into Tuesday morning as clouds and snow slide back in to start the day.

Only a few centimetres is expected with this pulse before precipitation switches to a rain-snow mix and just plain showers in some areas with conditions warming a few degrees above freezing later in the day.

Sunny breaks are possible early Wednesday, before clouds clamber back in with a chance of flurries by evening that will linger into early Thursday with snow and rain possible during the day.

More rain and snow is possible during the day on Thursday.
More rain and snow is possible during the day on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

From Wednesday onward, daytime highs will hover in the 3 to 4 degree range with pockets of mixed precipitation possible right into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowRainSunshineCloudBC weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.