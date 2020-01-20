Red Cross assists couple after fire in Hammondvale, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross after a fire destroyed their home in Hammondvale, N.B., located approximately 20 kilometres south of Sussex, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross said that the fire was reported at approximately 3 a.m., on Monday at a home along Highway 111.

READ MORE: Canadian Red Cross contacted after two fires in New Brunswick

They added that a man and a woman were able to escape unharmed.

The couple is staying with a relative for the time being and have been assisted by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross.

Volunteers have helped with emergency purchases like clothing, food, transportation and other basics.

1:23 Bitter cold created challenges for Edmonton firefighters Thursday Bitter cold created challenges for Edmonton firefighters Thursday

It’s been a busy weekend for the Canadian Red Cross, with volunteers assisting 26 people following residential fires in eight communities across New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement