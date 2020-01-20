Red Cross assists couple after fire in Hammondvale, N.B.

Two people are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross after a fire destroyed their home in Hammondvale, N.B., located approximately 20 kilometres south of Sussex, N.B.
The Canadian Red Cross said that the fire was reported at approximately 3 a.m., on Monday at a home along Highway 111.
They added that a man and a woman were able to escape unharmed.
The couple is staying with a relative for the time being and have been assisted by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross.
Volunteers have helped with emergency purchases like clothing, food, transportation and other basics.
It’s been a busy weekend for the Canadian Red Cross, with volunteers assisting 26 people following residential fires in eight communities across New Brunswick.
