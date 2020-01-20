Menu

Canada

Repairs underway after water main breaks in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 12:49 pm
The burst pipe was first reported on Monday morning.
Global News

A water main break in Pierrefonds-Roxboro is forcing road detours and cutting off water service in the area on Monday afternoon.

The borough is asking drivers to avoid Gouin Boulevard near the corner of du Centre Commercial Street as repairs get underway.

READ MORE: Massive pothole forces partial closure of Montreal’s Parc Avenue

As part of the work, water service is also cut off for several streets until further notice.

“As soon as the water leak is repaired, water service will be restored,” the borough said on its Facebook page. “We will keep you posted.”

The borough did not estimate when the water main will be repaired.

