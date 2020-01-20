Menu

Canada

Fire Marshall investigating two separate Hamilton fires

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 2:18 pm
The Ontario Fire Marshal began a pair of investigations on Monday including a fire that gutted a home on Steven Street.
The Ontario Fire Marshal began a pair of investigations on Monday including a fire that gutted a home on Steven Street. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Fire Marshals were seen at two separate fires in the Hamilton area on Monday morning conducting investigations.

The first was at the site of a large barn fire on Sunday afternoon in the city’s southeast on Golf Club Road near Hendershot Road.

Hamilton fire say they were called out just before 4 p.m. to put out a blaze in single-storey barn housing between 45 and 55 boats.

Hamilton Fire says about 50 boats were inside a barn which caught fire at 2275 Golf Club Rd. on Sunday. (Jan. 19. 2020)
Hamilton Fire says about 50 boats were inside a barn which caught fire at 2275 Golf Club Rd. on Sunday. (Jan. 19. 2020) Global News

“There were no reported injuries and the dollar loss will be extensive due to the number of boats inside,” Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek told Global News.

Meanwhile, the fire marshal was also looking at a house fire at 79 Steven Street just north of Wilson early Monday morning.

Hamilton fire officials say they got the call around 2:12 a.m. and discovered “heavy fire conditions” upon arrival to the single-storey home.

Hamilton Fire says no one was home when a blaze broke out on Steven Street early Monday Morning.
Hamilton Fire says no one was home when a blaze broke out on Steven Street early Monday Morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

No one was in the home during the fire, however, two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, according to Verbeek.

One refused treatment while the other person was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at approximately $100,000.

