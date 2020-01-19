Car exhaust fumes behind Edmonton school’s carbon monoxide scare; students to return Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Bishop Greschuk Catholic Elementary students will be returning to class Monday after the school was closed Friday due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

The north Edmonton school was evacuated around 10 a.m. after staff noticed an exhaust smell. ATCO crews confirmed levels of carbon monoxide were high.

On Sunday, representatives from the Edmonton Catholic School District said that the cause was determined to be a combination of cold weather and exhaust from vehicles in the student drop-off area. Wind had been blowing in the direction of the open front doors of the school Friday, which caused exhaust fumes to enter the building.

ECSD said the air quality at the school has been monitored by officials over the weekend and has been verified to be safe. The roof, exhaust pipes and fresh air intake pipes have also all been inspected.

Carbon monoxide detectors have also been placed permanently around the school to continue monitoring the levels, according to the division.

About 430 students attend Bishop Greschuk.

The importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector