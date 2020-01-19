Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Car exhaust fumes behind Edmonton school’s carbon monoxide scare; students to return Monday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 6:02 pm
Bishop Greschuk Catholic Elementary School in north Edmonton ended class early on Friday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the elementary school.
Bishop Greschuk Catholic Elementary School in north Edmonton ended class early on Friday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the elementary school. Global News

Bishop Greschuk Catholic Elementary students will be returning to class Monday after the school was closed Friday due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Related News

The north Edmonton school was evacuated around 10 a.m. after staff noticed an exhaust smell. ATCO crews confirmed levels of carbon monoxide were high.

On Sunday, representatives from the Edmonton Catholic School District said that the cause was determined to be a combination of cold weather and exhaust from vehicles in the student drop-off area. Wind had been blowing in the direction of the open front doors of the school Friday, which caused exhaust fumes to enter the building.

READ MORE: Carbon monoxide scare prompts north Edmonton school evacuation

ECSD said the air quality at the school has been monitored by officials over the weekend and has been verified to be safe. The roof, exhaust pipes and fresh air intake pipes have also all been inspected.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon monoxide detectors have also been placed permanently around the school to continue monitoring the levels, according to the division.

READ MORE: Edmonton Public Schools to install carbon monoxide detectors in all its schools

About 430 students attend Bishop Greschuk.

The importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector
The importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Carbon MonoxideEdmonton Catholic School Divisioncarbon monoxide scarebishop greschuk carbon monoxidebishop greschuk catholic elementaryBishop Greschuk Elementarybishop greschuk schooledmonton carbon monoxide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.