U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute over presidential election system

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 17, 2020 7:55 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 7:56 pm
U.S. Supreme Court to hear case on if Electoral College voters can vote differently than pledged
WASHINGTON – As the 2020 race heats up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state’s popular vote, an act that could upend an election.

READ MORE: What’s next on the Trump impeachment trial schedule?

The Supreme Court will take up appeals in two cases — from Washington state and Colorado — involving electors who decided to vote in the Electoral College process for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 even though she won the popular vote in their states.

The justices will determine if such so-called faithless electors have the discretion to cast Electoral College votes as they see fit or whether states can impose restrictions including with penalties.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
