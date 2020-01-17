Menu

Extreme cold warning issued across southern portion of Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 5:57 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 6:18 pm
Saskatchewan weather outlook: Jan. 17
WATCH ABOVE: The seven-day Saskatchewan weather forecast with Global's Peter Quinlan on Friday, Jan. 17.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected this weekend across the southern portion of Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency said light to moderate northwesterly winds combined with temperatures in the low -20s will produce wind chill values of -40 or lower over Friday night into Saturday morning.

Wind chill values will moderate during the day on Saturday but will likely return to warning values, over a number of regions, Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the forecast.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

  • Leader – Gull Lake;
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake;
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills;
  • Regina;
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik;
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte;
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach;
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone;
  • Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy;
  • Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota;
  • Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton;
  • Saskatoon;
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw;
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore;
  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake;
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg; and
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin.
First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
