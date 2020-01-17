Camps being offered in Waterloo Region if Catholic teachers strike Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

With a potential strike looming over Catholic schools in Waterloo Region on Tuesday, camps are being set up around the tri-cities for parents in need of child care.

The region, the cities of Cambridge and Waterloo as well as the YMCA and Bingemans are all offering day camps.

The region will host a camp at Schneider Haus in Kitchener from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m for children aged seven to 12 at a cost of $50 per child

To register, 519-742-7752 or email bbates@regionofwaterloo.ca.

The City of Cambridge will offer a camp at the John Dolson Centre which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The camp will offer a wide variety of crafts, games and swimming.

Registration is available on the city’s online registration portal.

Registration is also open for a camp in Waterloo at WMRC from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children aged four to 10 at a cost of $44.76.

The camp will be run by summer camp staff and will offer crafts, songs, games and outdoor play.

Registration is also now available on the City of Waterloo’s online registration portal.

The YMCA will be holding a camp at the KI-WA-Y Outdoor Centre in Waterloo.

Buses will take children to the camp from Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo or they can be dropped off as well.

Parents can register their kids on the YMCA’s website.

Bingemans in Kitchener will be holding a camp which will offer the use of the FunworX facility, with the addition of bowling, ropes course, arts and crafts, games, outdoor time (weather dependant).