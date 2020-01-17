2 facing charges after investigation recovers stolen items: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two men are facing charges after an investigation by the RCMP recovered multiple items stolen in the Woodstock, N.B., area since December.

Police say that their investigation began after a rash of break-ins and thefts in Woodstock, Centreville, Lower Knoxford and Florenceville Bristol.

On Jan. 16, 2020, RCMP officers executed a search warrant on Tribe Road in Perth-Andover, N.B.

READ MORE: 3 N.B. men charged after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Halifax

During their search officers found a quantity of stolen property, including two side-by-sides, two all-terrain vehicles, firearms, chainsaws and various tools.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested at the home.

Simon Thomas and Jordan Burdell, both from Lower Knoxford, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and were each charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

2:22 Halifax mother says she was physically assaulted by Halifax police Halifax mother says she was physically assaulted by Halifax police

Both were then remanded into custody until their next appearance in court on Jan. 20.

Police say that anyone who believes the items to be theirs should contact them at 506-325-3000.