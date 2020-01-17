Menu

Crime

2 facing charges after investigation recovers stolen items: N.B. RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:15 pm
New Brunswick RCMP have recovered a number of items they believe are stolen. .
New Brunswick RCMP have recovered a number of items they believe are stolen.

Two men are facing charges after an investigation by the RCMP recovered multiple items stolen in the Woodstock, N.B., area since December.

Police say that their investigation began after a rash of break-ins and thefts in Woodstock, Centreville, Lower Knoxford and Florenceville Bristol.

On Jan. 16, 2020, RCMP officers executed a search warrant on Tribe Road in Perth-Andover, N.B.

READ MORE: 3 N.B. men charged after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Halifax

During their search officers found a quantity of stolen property, including two side-by-sides, two all-terrain vehicles, firearms, chainsaws and various tools.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested at the home.

Simon Thomas and Jordan Burdell, both from Lower Knoxford, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and were each charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Both were then remanded into custody until their next appearance in court on Jan. 20.

Police say that anyone who believes the items to be theirs should contact them at 506-325-3000.

