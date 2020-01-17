Air Canada flight returns safely to YLW after mechanical issue

Send this page to someone via email

An Air Canada flight bound for Vancouver on Friday morning returned to Kelowna International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical issue.

The City of Kelowna said Air Canada flight 8399 advised air traffic control of the mechanical issue at approximately 9:10 a.m., and that the plane was returning to YLW.

The city said the plane landed safely and passengers were offloaded and returned to the terminal. As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

3:34 How to avoid the worst seats on an airplane How to avoid the worst seats on an airplane

The 74-seat passenger aircraft was scheduled to leave at 8:45 a.m., and arrive in Vancouver at 9:52 a.m.

On its departures page, Kelowna International Airport was showing a delayed departure time of 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, a collision on Highway 97 near Kelowna Springs Golf Club is impacting traffic, and YLW sent out an alert, advising passengers to take alternate routes and give themselves extra time to arrive at the airport.

Traffic alert: A collision on #Hwy97 northbound is currently impacting vehicle traffic to #YLW. Passengers are advised to take alternate routes and leave extra time to get here. — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 17, 2020