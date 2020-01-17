Air Canada flight returns to YLW terminal after mechanical issue

Send this page to someone via email

An Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver on Friday morning returned to the terminal at YLW because of a mechanical issue.

The City of Kelowna said Air Canada flight 8399 advised air traffic control of the mechanical issue at approximately 9:10 a.m.

On social media, one person said the flight was aborted prior to takeoff.

The city said the aircraft was returned to the terminal and passengers were offloaded. As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

The 74-seat passenger aircraft was scheduled to leave at 8:45 a.m., and arrive in Vancouver at 9:52 a.m.

On its departures page, Kelowna International Airport was showing a delayed departure time of 10 a.m.

In related news, a collision on Highway 97 near Kelowna Springs Golf Club was impacting traffic on Friday morning, and YLW sent out an alert, advising passengers to take alternate routes and give themselves extra time to arrive at the airport.