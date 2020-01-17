Menu

Air Canada flight returns to YLW terminal after mechanical issue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 1:19 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 2:15 pm
Conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

An Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Vancouver on Friday morning returned to the terminal at YLW because of a mechanical issue.

The City of Kelowna said Air Canada flight 8399 advised air traffic control of the mechanical issue at approximately 9:10 a.m.

On social media, one person said the flight was aborted prior to takeoff.

The city said the aircraft was returned to the terminal and passengers were offloaded. As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

How to avoid the worst seats on an airplane

The 74-seat passenger aircraft was scheduled to leave at 8:45 a.m., and arrive in Vancouver at 9:52 a.m.

On its departures page, Kelowna International Airport was showing a delayed departure time of 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, a collision on Highway 97 near Kelowna Springs Golf Club was impacting traffic on Friday morning, and YLW sent out an alert, advising passengers to take alternate routes and give themselves extra time to arrive at the airport.

 

