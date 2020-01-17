Menu

Woman killed after being struck by tractor in Barrie, police say

By Ryan Rocca and Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 6:48 am
Updated January 17, 2020 11:04 am
Barrie police say officers have seized the tractor as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.
Barrie police say officers have seized the tractor as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police say a woman was killed during the early morning hours of Friday after she was struck by a tractor.

Police said officers were called to the area of Veterans Drive and Mapleview Drive West at 12:33 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, police say officers determined that a privately operated farm tractor with a snow plow blade attached to the front was travelling west on Mapleview Drive West, waiting to turn south on Veterans Drive.

READ MORE: Video appears to show industrial truck pushing car sideways along Hwy. 401

As the tractor was completing the turn, police said, it hit two pedestrians that were crossing the street at the intersection – both 26-year-old Bradford women.

The woman who sustained fatal injuries was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said, while the other woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The 22-year-old tractor driver was also transported to the hospital, police said.

According to officers, the tractor has been seized as part of the investigation.

There is no word on what charges, if any, the driver of the tractor may face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Allport of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2913, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

