No students injured in Alberta bus crash: Winnipeg School Division

The Winnipeg School Division says none of its students were hurt when a bus carrying a basketball team from Sargent Park School crashed in Alberta Thursday.
Members of the school’s Grade 9 basketball teams were on the bus when it crashed with another vehicle near Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
The division said the driver of the car involved in the crash was treated at the scene, but none of the students, coaches or chaperones from Sargent Park were injured.
The team was heading to Edmonton for a weekend basketball tournament.
The division said RCMP at the scene gave the all-clear for the bus to continue on to Edmonton.
