Canada

2 women, toddler in stroller struck by vehicle in Toronto plaza

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 3:07 pm
Toronto police on scene investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot. .
Toronto police on scene investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot. . James Davidson/Global News

A woman is in life-threatening condition after her and a woman pushing a toddler in a stroller were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a serious collision at Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Const. Jason Kraft from Toronto Police Traffic Services said officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle and three victims.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in central Toronto

Kraft said a woman in her 30s was rushed to a trauma centre suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He said another woman in her 30s and a 17-month-old toddler in a stroller were also struck. He said they suffered no serious injuries and were not transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a woman in her 70s, remained on scene.

Kraft said it is unknown at this time as to why the vehicle struck the pedestrians.

