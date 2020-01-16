2 women, toddler in stroller struck by vehicle in Toronto plaza

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in life-threatening condition after her and a woman pushing a toddler in a stroller were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a serious collision at Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Const. Jason Kraft from Toronto Police Traffic Services said officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle and three victims.

Kraft said a woman in her 30s was rushed to a trauma centre suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He said another woman in her 30s and a 17-month-old toddler in a stroller were also struck. He said they suffered no serious injuries and were not transported to hospital.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, remained on scene.

Kraft said it is unknown at this time as to why the vehicle struck the pedestrians.

COLLISION: Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street, @TPS12Div, in a parking lot. Officers on scene, woman struck by vehicle, transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics. Investigation on going. #GO107831 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 16, 2020