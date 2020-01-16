Montreal’s Old Royal Victoria Hospital continues operations as emergency homeless shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal is in its second year of operation as an emergency shelter for the homeless.

When the other shelters are full, the homeless get a place to sleep for the night, as they leave in the morning they get a snack. They’re also met by an intervention worker to try and understand what their situation is and refer them to other resources in the city that will help them more permanently.

“The idea is to be able to sleep at night so that you can be productive in the day,” says Sam Watts, CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission.

Last year, the shelter had 80 beds, but has nearly doubled this year 150 beds.

“We’re certainly capable of adding more if the demand was there,” Watts says.

The shelter is receiving about 130 to 140 people on a nightly basis.

Another change made this year is that the shelter is now a two-floor operation, with the second floor being dedicated to women, for privacy reasons.

Watts says they understand that is not the answer nor is it the solution — it’s necessary.

The goal of the old Royal Vic, Watts says, is to meet people who otherwise wouldn’t go to a shelter and steer them toward resources.

“I can tell you that 157 people have been referred to other resources and I can tell you I think that is a success,” added Watts.

“The answer isn’t more shelter beds, the answer is more housing. … It’s unacceptable in 2020 people should be living on the streets of Montreal.”

The shelter is set to close March 31, 2020. The shelter has extended its contract and will be open for the 2020 and 2021 winter seasons respectively.