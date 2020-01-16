Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest 3 people after break-ins, thefts in Janeville, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 3:07 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three people have been arrested following a pair of break-ins in Janeville, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police say that at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the RCMP responded to a call for suspicious activity on Route 11 in Janeville.

READ MORE: Saint John Police Force to make over $1M in cuts this year

The Mounties’ police dog services also attended the scene and eventually led police to two unoccupied homes that had been broken into.

RCMP arrested a 19-year-old woman from Shippagan, N.B, a 22-year-old from Shippagan, N.B., and a 16-year-old from Chiasson Office, N.B., for break-in and possession of stolen property.

They have since been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court in April 2020.

Police seized a number of items from the three people, including knives, letters and ID cards.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP are thanking the public for being alert to suspicious activity in their communities and ask anyone with information about the break-ins to contact them at 506-548-7771 or to call Crime Stoppers.

