Sûreté du Québec investigating suspicious death in Mascouche

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating the suspicious death of a mother in her 30s in Mascouche.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home on des Anglais Road around 4 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, police officers discovered an injured man and woman. Several children were also in the home, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

The man and woman were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not afraid for the life of the man.

The investigation was transferred to the SQ’s major crimes division.

No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise