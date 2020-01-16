Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sûreté du Québec investigating suspicious death in Mascouche

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 9:44 am
Updated January 16, 2020 10:06 am
Quebec provincial police are investigating a woman's death in Mascouche.
Quebec provincial police are investigating a woman's death in Mascouche. Global News File

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating the suspicious death of a mother in her 30s in Mascouche.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home on des Anglais Road around 4 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, police officers discovered an injured man and woman. Several children were also in the home, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

The man and woman were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not afraid for the life of the man.

The investigation was transferred to the SQ’s major crimes division.

No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecSuspicious DeathQuebec provincial policeQuebec policeMascouchedes Anglais RoadMascouche deathMascouche homicideMascouche policeMascouche suspicious death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.