RCMP probe murder attempt in Prince George, B.C., believe attack is linked to drug trade

RCMP in Prince George, B.C. are investigating a targeted shooting that investigators believe was linked to the local drug trade.

Police said they received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Wiggins Place off Moss Avenue just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found several spent bullet casings on the street, but no victims. Neighbours reported seeing two dark vehicles fleeing the area.

Fifteen minutes after the initial report, RCMP were notified that a 28-year-old Prince George man had gone to the local hospital with a single gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

At around the same time the victim was reported, police also received a report of a vehicle fire a few blocks away from the shooting scene on Moyie Street.

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting and was intentionally set on fire.

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Section, Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services Section are assisting with the investigation.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Prince George RCMP, or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

