Kingston basketball player cutting his hair for cancer

It’s a Kingston high school tradition.

The “Memorial Basketball Classic” will be played at Regiopolis Notre Dame on Friday. The doubleheader match-up features Regi against Holy Cross. This is not only a huge rivalry but a huge fundraiser for cancer research — one that will cost one player his hair.

Jack Thurlby, a grade 12 student at Holy Cross, will lose his long flowing locks later this week.

“It’s mixed emotions, I’ve had my hair forever, you can’t really find a picture of me with short hair so it’s going to be really different, but it’s good.”

The 6-foot 4-inch centre is happy to take part in the worthy cause.

“I said it jokingly, about a month and a half ago, and then everybody went with it. Why not? Hair grows back, cancer’s a big issue. It’s a great fundraiser.”

Tickets for the raffle continue on sale at the school until Friday with the winner getting to cut Jack’s hair. Not only will Thurlby’s haircut raise money, but the hair itself will be donated to help make wigs.

“Jack’s a great kid,” said Pat Corbin, an assistant basketball coach with the Crusaders. “He’s a leader on our team and when he was approached to cut his hair for a cause like cancer research I wasn’t surprised that Jack would agree to it.”

In over three decades, the Memorial Classic has raised $370,000 for cancer research. As for Friday’s games, the junior boys tip things off at 5 p.m. before the seniors take to the court at 7 p.m.